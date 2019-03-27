This Week in Weed: Not in New Jersey!

/

New Jersey says no, Canada's New Tax, and a huge Pharmacy sells CBD.

March 27, 2019 2 min read

Welcome to Green Entrepreneur's video recap of the cannabis news you might have missed this week, hosted by our cannabis correspondent, Conrad Martin.

New Jersey postpones the vote on Cannabis

In a twist upset, Garden State law makers shot down a highly anticipated vote this week that would have legalized recreational adult use. On the bright side, Jersey, we still have someone else to pump our gas and Taylor Ham.

Related: Legalization Stalls In New Jersey Legislature

Canada will tax based on THC content

It's been a while since we talked about our neighbors up north, but the Canadians have leveled up their taxation. Beginning May 1st, Canadian edibles, extracts, and topicals will be subject to excise tax at a proposed rate of one cent per milligram of total THC content.

Related: How Canada's Marijuana Legalization Changes the Game

CVS sells CBD

In collaboration with cannabis producer, Curaleaf, mega pharmacy chain CVS has begun to sell CBD products in select retail locations. Currently products are offered in Alabama, California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and Tennessee.

Related: Curaleaf Signs Distribution Deal With CVS for Hemp Products

Be sure to keep up with all things cannabiz by checking out GreenEntrepreneur.com

If you missed the last episode, check it out here: How to Get High the Proper Way