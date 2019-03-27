News and Trends / week in weed

This Week in Weed: Not in New Jersey!

New Jersey says no, Canada's New Tax, and a huge Pharmacy sells CBD.
Welcome to Green Entrepreneur's video recap of the cannabis news you might have missed this week, hosted by our cannabis correspondent, Conrad Martin.

New Jersey postpones the vote on Cannabis

In a twist upset, Garden State law makers shot down a highly anticipated vote this week that would have legalized recreational adult use. On the bright side, Jersey, we still have someone else to pump our gas and Taylor Ham.  

Canada will tax based on THC content

It's been a while since we talked about our neighbors up north, but the Canadians have leveled up their taxation. Beginning May 1st, Canadian edibles, extracts, and topicals will be subject to excise tax at a proposed rate of one cent per milligram of total THC content.

CVS sells CBD

In collaboration with cannabis producer, Curaleaf, mega pharmacy chain CVS has begun to sell CBD products in  select retail locations. Currently products are offered in Alabama, California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and Tennessee. 

