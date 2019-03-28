News and Trends / Start Your Own Cannabis Business

Seth Rogen Teams Up With Evan Goldberg to Launch New Cannabis Brand

Rogan, famous for portraying stoners in the movies, is a cannabis advocate and entrepreneur in real life.
Seth Rogen Teams Up With Evan Goldberg to Launch New Cannabis Brand
Image credit: Joe Scarnici | WireImage | Getty Images
3 min read
Actor Seth Rogen and screenwriter Evan Goldberg have joined forces with Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE: CGC) to launch a new cannabis and hemp company called Houseplant.

“Houseplant is a passion we’ve brought to life through drive and dedication,” said Seth Rogen, Co-Founder of Houseplant.  “Every decision we’ve made for the business reflects the years of education, first-hand experience and respect we have for cannabis.” Rogen was born in Vancouver and starred in the stoner film Pineapple Express.

The statement said that Houseplant will be dedicated to product quality and consumer education; delivering only the highest quality cannabis product for Canadians. Houseplant said that its strains are designed to satisfy both expert and new users. Houseplant will be launching three strains over the coming months, each with a straightforward name -- Houseplant Sativa, Houseplant Hybrid and Houseplant Indica -- and an easily identifiable design.

Canopy Growth will be contributing its expertise to support Houseplant’s creativity and vision through its cutting-edge research, state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities and infrastructure. This isn’t the first celebrity teaming for Canopy Growth.  The company has established partnerships with cannabis icon Snoop Dogg, breeding legends DNA Genetics and Green House seeds, and Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands, to name but a few.

“We have been getting to know the Houseplant team for quite a while now and continue to be impressed by their understanding of the cannabis consumer, attention to detail, and drive towards their vision,” said Mark Zekulin, president and co-CEO of Canopy Growth. “We could not be more excited to partner with them and work towards our shared goal of making Houseplant one of the largest cannabis brands in the world.”

“We are so proud to be launching in Canada, our home,” said Evan Goldberg, co-founder of Houseplant. “After spending five years diligently preparing for the launch of this company, we’re excited to be able to share our passion for cannabis with Canadians in this way.”

The statement said that the first strain, Houseplant Sativa, will be available for purchase in early April 2019 through provincially regulated retailers and online in British Columbia. The Houseplant Hybrid and Houseplant Indica strains along with softgels and pre-rolled joints will follow throughout the year, and will soon be available across all of Canada.

Rogen has established himself as a stoner celebrity and has smoked quite a bit in several movies. Knocked Up and Pineapple Express both featured extensive unashamed marijuana smoking.

This article originally appeared in Green Market Report, a content partner of Green Entrepreneur.

