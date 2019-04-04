News and Trends / Personal Health

Treat Your Aches and Pains With This CBD Cream

Medix's 150 Mg CBD Topical Pain Relief Cream is a novel way to treat stiff muscles and aching joints.
Treat Your Aches and Pains With This CBD Cream
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Green Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably noticed a booming CBD industry growing around you. Cannabidiol is a cannabis extract that’s getting a lot of press: there’s a slew of word-of-mouth claims about its ability to reduce pain, eliminate anxiety and improve sleep quality. It’s quickly become a billion-dollar business, and entrepreneurs everywhere are looking to get in on the action.

Scoping out the competition is one of the smartest moves you can take if you’re considering cashing in on CBD’s popularity. It’ll help you grow your knowledge on the hemp industry, and you can see which products are flying off the shelves and which ones are collecting dust. Right now, tinctures, gummies, and lotions are some of the top sellers to watch out for.

A CBD product line isn’t just a great idea for a new startup — it can also help you get through the day at your current gig. Word on the street says that CBD lotions, like Medix 150 Mg CBD Topical Pain Relief Cream, can ease an aching back after sitting in your office chair all day. It’s an affordable pick that can give you a peek into the topical side of CBD products, and it’s worth sampling for your own use, too.

Medix’s cream is derived from raw hemp oil. It contains no THC (the cannabis extract that gives you the giggles and makes you crave pizza), so you can rub it on creaky joints or painful muscles without ruining your workday. The cream’s unique combination of CBD, crisp menthol and moisturizing aloe applies targeted pain relief to your joints, muscles, and ligaments. You can use it every 4-6 hours for pain reduction throughout the day.

Laws about CBD are frequently changing, so you should check out your state’s stance on this hemp extract before you start buying it or making moves to start your own company. Consulting with your doctor before using is also a must-do: although CBD seems to have relatively few side effects, it never hurts to let your physician in on your habits.

A container of Medix’s CBD Topical Pain Relief Cream is on sale right now for $24.99. This lotion usually costs $59.99, so you’re getting 58 percent off.

 

Start Your Own Cannabis Business
Featured Book

Start Your Own Cannabis Business

Buy Now
By Javier Hasse
From retailers to growers, producers, and suppliers, there’s a seemingly never-ending list of startup opportunities in this emerging market. In Start Your Own Cannabis Business, marijuana, biotech, and entrepreneurship reporter Javier Hasse introduces forward-thinking entrepreneurs like you to the industry and shares hard-earned tips and success stories from pioneers and visionaries in the marijuana industry.
Learn More

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Medical Marijuana

Famed Journalist and Cancer Survivor Tom Brokaw Reveals His Medical Marijuana Use

Medical Marijuana

Managing Medical Marijuana in the Workplace

week in weed

This Week in Weed: Seth Rogen Starts a Weed Company!

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). The table below describes in more detail the data being collected. By giving your consent below, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Cookie Policy.

Name Category
Google Ad Serving, Ad Targeting, Analytics/Measurement, Optimisation
Rubicon Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
Nativo Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
New Relic Analytics/Measurement
Log Entries Analytics/Measurement
Sailthru Content Customization