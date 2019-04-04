Treat Your Aches and Pains With This CBD Cream

/

Medix's 150 Mg CBD Topical Pain Relief Cream is a novel way to treat stiff muscles and aching joints.

April 4, 2019 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Green Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably noticed a booming CBD industry growing around you. Cannabidiol is a cannabis extract that’s getting a lot of press: there’s a slew of word-of-mouth claims about its ability to reduce pain, eliminate anxiety and improve sleep quality. It’s quickly become a billion-dollar business, and entrepreneurs everywhere are looking to get in on the action.

Scoping out the competition is one of the smartest moves you can take if you’re considering cashing in on CBD’s popularity. It’ll help you grow your knowledge on the hemp industry, and you can see which products are flying off the shelves and which ones are collecting dust. Right now, tinctures, gummies, and lotions are some of the top sellers to watch out for.

A CBD product line isn’t just a great idea for a new startup — it can also help you get through the day at your current gig. Word on the street says that CBD lotions, like Medix 150 Mg CBD Topical Pain Relief Cream, can ease an aching back after sitting in your office chair all day. It’s an affordable pick that can give you a peek into the topical side of CBD products, and it’s worth sampling for your own use, too.

Medix’s cream is derived from raw hemp oil. It contains no THC (the cannabis extract that gives you the giggles and makes you crave pizza), so you can rub it on creaky joints or painful muscles without ruining your workday. The cream’s unique combination of CBD, crisp menthol and moisturizing aloe applies targeted pain relief to your joints, muscles, and ligaments. You can use it every 4-6 hours for pain reduction throughout the day.

Laws about CBD are frequently changing, so you should check out your state’s stance on this hemp extract before you start buying it or making moves to start your own company. Consulting with your doctor before using is also a must-do: although CBD seems to have relatively few side effects, it never hurts to let your physician in on your habits.

A container of Medix’s CBD Topical Pain Relief Cream is on sale right now for $24.99. This lotion usually costs $59.99, so you’re getting 58 percent off.