Get in on the CBD Craze With These Tasty Gummies

JustCBD's 500mg CBD Gummies put an adult spin on gummy bears.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Opinions expressed by Green Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There’s no denying the appeal of gummy bears: the childhood candy still makes a great treat during adulthood. There’s also no denying the market power of CBD-infused products: the cannabis extract is raking in millions of dollars for savvy entrepreneurs, and anecdotal reports about reduced anxiety, better sleep, and pain relief are pouring in from happy customers across the country.

If you’re nervous to try CBD (or curious about the legality of this cannabis extract), there’s not much to be concerned about. There are thousands of CBD products out there that contain no psychoactive THC, and many states allow companies to openly sell and ship CBD-only products.

Gummy CBD products are some of the most popular options around, partly for their nostalgic value and partly because they’re heartier than tinctures or lotions when it comes to shipping. JustCBD’s 500mg Gummies are a great example of a well-branded CBD-only product (and they’re a nice introduction to the world of hemp extracts if you’re looking to give it a shot yourself).

These gummies are available as Sour Bears, Rainbow Strips or Apple Rings. Each serving contains about nine milligrams of hemp isolate powder, for a grand total of 500 mg of CBD per package. Each serving size is about two candies, but you can cut them into halves or quarters if you don’t need that much CBD. The hemp is grown and farmed in the U.S., and you won’t feel “high” on them since they don’t contain any THC. The sour and tart flavor combos are a treat for your tastebuds.

JustCBD’s gummies are a great entry into the edible CBD market. They’re worth examining for their flawless combination of a fun childhood treat with an adult wellness trend. The gummies are also affordable enough for you to try a package on your own. They may even ease your back pain after a long commute or calm your nerves before an important client call.

JustCBD’S 500mg CBD Gummies typically cost $40, but right now you can try any one of their three varieties for only $29.99 (25 percent off).

