Starting a Business / Hemp Nation

An Argument for Farming Hemp

U.S. agriculture has seen better days, but many farmers looking to grow hemp see greener pasture.
An Argument for Farming Hemp
Image credit: AndrisTkachenko | Getty Images
Guest Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Green Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

American farmers are in a bit of a bind. From sagging soybean prices to rising fuel prices, the troubles facing the farm industry make it increasingly difficult for the small business owner to make a living. One solution to this agricultural crisis may be for more farmers to start growing industrial hemp. Not convinced? Here are three reasons why. 

1. Hemp is easy to grow.

With the exception of desert regions, hemp can grow in almost any climate and needs very little attention. It is also resistant to common pests and contains anti-bacterial properties. In fact, throughout history farmers have used hemp to help protect their crops from pests and disease. This is not to say that the crop equires no attention or that it can be grown anywhere; but when compared to other crops like cotton, hemp is not exactly what you would consider  “high maintenance."

Related: 5 Other Uses for Hemp You May Not Know About

2) Hemp is good for the environment.

One acre of hemp, which only takes four months to grow, can produce as much paper as four acres of trees, which takes several years to mature. It also requires far less water than other crops. On average, it takes roughly 50 percent more water to cultivate cotton than it does to grow hemp. When it comes to carbon absorption, few crops can match hemp. One hectare of hemp can absorb 22 tons of C02. That C02 will then get converted into cellulose, an essential ingredient in the creation of plastic, making hemp a good source for bioplastics as well.  

For farmers suffering from damaged soil, hemp may offer the perfect solution. Not only does it return most of the nutrients it absorbs throughout the cultivation process, but it can also remove many of the toxins present in the soil. In the early 2000s, German scientists demonstrated the hemp was able to extract lead, cadmium, and nickel from a plot of land contaminated with raw sewage.  

Related: 5 Ways Hemp Is a Boon for Health

3. Hemp is profitable

Perhaps the biggest reason why farmers should grow hemp is that it is an incredibly profitable crop. Just how profitable? In 2018, farmers lost $20 on average for every acre of soybeans that they grew. In 2019, farmers are projected to lose around $47 per acre. In contrast, the Hemp Business Journal reports that farmers can make around $250 to $300 per acre in profit if they grow hemp for grain. If they grow hemp for fiber, they can make around $480 per acre. If a farmer grows hemp specifically for CBD extraction, they can make $2500 per acre or more.

It is important to note that these figures were before the 2018 Farm Bill was passed, which legalized industrial hemp cultivation. However, given the rise in demand for hemp and hemp-related products, it is not too much of a stretch to imagine that those figures have held steady, if not increased.

 

 


 
Start Your Own Cannabis Business
Featured Book

Start Your Own Cannabis Business

Buy Now
By Javier Hasse
From retailers to growers, producers, and suppliers, there’s a seemingly never-ending list of startup opportunities in this emerging market. In Start Your Own Cannabis Business, marijuana, biotech, and entrepreneurship reporter Javier Hasse introduces forward-thinking entrepreneurs like you to the industry and shares hard-earned tips and success stories from pioneers and visionaries in the marijuana industry.
Learn More

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Hemp Nation

Hemp vs. Marijuana: Why Can't Cops Tell Them Apart?

Hemp Nation

5 Other Uses for Hemp You May Not Know About

Hemp Nation

The One Cannabis Investment You Can't Afford to Miss

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). The table below describes in more detail the data being collected. By giving your consent below, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Cookie Policy.

Name Category
Google Ad Serving, Ad Targeting, Analytics/Measurement, Optimisation
Rubicon Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
Nativo Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
New Relic Analytics/Measurement
Log Entries Analytics/Measurement
Sailthru Content Customization