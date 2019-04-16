News and Trends / Marijuana

Marijuana the Feds Allow for Research Is More Like Hemp Than Real-Life Pot

If you bought this at a dispensary, you'd demand your money back.
Marijuana the Feds Allow for Research Is More Like Hemp Than Real-Life Pot
Image credit: CasarsaGuru | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Easy Search. Quality Finds. Your partner and digital portal for the cannabis community.
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Green Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

One of the major complaints from marijuana researchers in recent years is that cannabis grown for research purposes is, to put it bluntly, basically skunk weed.

Now, a new study from researchers at the University of Northern Colorado offers science to back up that claim. They found that marijuana from the federal facility is genetically closer to hemp than it is to the weed for sale at your local dispensary. That's a problen because, as the researchers wrote, “These results suggest that subjects consuming research grade marijuana may experience different effects than average consumers.”

It’s like test driving a Honda to find out what it’s like to drive a BMW.

Related: Hemp vs. Marijuana: Why Can't Cops Tell Them Apart?

Marijuana from Ole Miss.

The University of Mississippi is the only place licensed by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration to grow marijuana for research purposes. That’s because marijuana remains a Schedule I illegal drug in the eyes of the federal government.

The school recently celebrated its 50th anniversary of having the contract with the government to grow research-grade marijuana. In an article on the school website late in 2018 about the anniversary, the school’s pharmacy dean said the university “has done an outstanding job of working within federal guidelines to produce cannabis products that are standardized for scientific research.”

The University of North Colorado study, however, found that research at the school, which is funded by the National Institutes of Health/National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIH/NIDA), is producing cannabis that is “genetically divergent” from commercial cannabis.

The researchers investigated the genetics of research cannabis because previous studies already had found THC and cannabinoid levels in research marijuana were less than that found in cannabis purchased legally in Colorado, Washington and California.

The Washington Post reported that while marijuana is supposed to have 13 percent THC, tests show research-grade marijuana had about 8 percent.

Related: Will Medical Cannabis Sales Eventually Surpass Recreational Sales?

More fuel for the fire.

The study offers more research to support the ongoing effort to get the DEA to license more facilities to grow research-grade marijuana.

The DEA had started procedures to license more facilities during the Obama Administration, but none had been awarded as of early April. Frustrated researchers have sent photos of research weed they have been given that looks more like lawn clippings than actual marijuana -- and that was two years ago.

Both the Justice Department and DEA officials told Vox they either had no update on the program or were working through the issue, without further explanation. Meanwhile, researchers continue to worry that without proper marijuana to test, consumers still don’t have a clear idea on the effects and potential health treatments available with cannabis.

Follow dispensaries.com on Instagram to stay up to date on the latest cannabis news.

Start Your Own Cannabis Business
Featured Book

Start Your Own Cannabis Business

Buy Now
By Javier Hasse
From retailers to growers, producers, and suppliers, there’s a seemingly never-ending list of startup opportunities in this emerging market. In Start Your Own Cannabis Business, marijuana, biotech, and entrepreneurship reporter Javier Hasse introduces forward-thinking entrepreneurs like you to the industry and shares hard-earned tips and success stories from pioneers and visionaries in the marijuana industry.
Learn More

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marijuana

The Venerable Joint Has a Long History and a Bright Pre-Rolled Future

Marijuana

Poll: Pot More Morally Acceptable Than Porn

Marijuana

Investing In Marijuana Businesses: Are Hedge Funds Coming To The Cannabis Industry?

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). The table below describes in more detail the data being collected. By giving your consent below, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Cookie Policy.

Name Category
Google Ad Serving, Ad Targeting, Analytics/Measurement, Optimisation
Rubicon Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
Nativo Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
New Relic Analytics/Measurement
Log Entries Analytics/Measurement
Sailthru Content Customization