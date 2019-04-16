News and Trends / Podcasts

Green Entrepreneur's New Podcast Will Make You Smarter About the Cannabis Business

The weekly show features in-depth interviews with industry leaders on the tips, tricks, and tactics needed for a successful career in weed.
Green Entrepreneur's New Podcast Will Make You Smarter About the Cannabis Business
Image credit: Shutterstock
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Green Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This week we launched the very first episode of Green Entrepreneur's new podcast, ingeniously titled the Green Entrepreneur podcast.

What to expect

Hosted by Editor-in-Chief Jonathan Small, the potcast takes a deep dive into the business of weed, featuring interviews with entrepreneurs who left their boring old careers behind to crush it in the always exciting, never-predictable canna-business.

You'll hear inspiring origin stories, new insights, and just plain interesting tales from those hauling their pickaxes and tin cans into the Green Rush. On our premiere episode, Al Harrington joins the show to talk about his cannabis company Viola. 

Related: Why Former NBA Star Al Harrington is Betting On Cannabis

Harrington is former NBA forward and current Big3 All-star. For many celebrities with cannabis brands, their involvement in the day-to-day business consists of slapping their name on the label and counting their money. Not Big Al. For him, cannabis isn’t just a paycheck -- it’s a passion. The plant healed his beloved grandmother and transformed his career. Now he’s hoping he can spread the message to his fellow athletes.

On tap, we have Adam Bierman of MedMen, Michael DeAngelo of Harborside, and many many more. 

Related: The Most Experienced Guy In Cannabis Has a Warning for You

When and how to listen

Green Entrepreneur 's podcast drops each Thursday for your listening pleasure. Make sure to have a notebook handy because there will be a lot of information to write down. You can find the first episode right here.

Sharing is caring

Do us a huge favor, if you like what you hear, please give rate the Green Entrepreneur podcast on Apple podcasts, Google Play or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

And if you take the time to write us a quick review, we'll read it aloud on the show. Yes, you can hear your beautiful name immortalized forever. 

Thank you for listening.

Start Your Own Cannabis Business
Featured Book

Start Your Own Cannabis Business

Buy Now
By Javier Hasse
From retailers to growers, producers, and suppliers, there’s a seemingly never-ending list of startup opportunities in this emerging market. In Start Your Own Cannabis Business, marijuana, biotech, and entrepreneurship reporter Javier Hasse introduces forward-thinking entrepreneurs like you to the industry and shares hard-earned tips and success stories from pioneers and visionaries in the marijuana industry.
Learn More

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Hemp Nation

Hemp vs. Marijuana: Why Can't Cops Tell Them Apart?

dispensary

Is Your Business Ready for 420?

Cannabis

Why This Cannabis-Infused Beverage Is Being Marketed Like a Health Drink

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). The table below describes in more detail the data being collected. By giving your consent below, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Cookie Policy.

Name Category
Google Ad Serving, Ad Targeting, Analytics/Measurement, Optimisation
Rubicon Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
Nativo Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
New Relic Analytics/Measurement
Log Entries Analytics/Measurement
Sailthru Content Customization