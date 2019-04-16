Green Entrepreneur's New Podcast Will Make You Smarter About the Cannabis Business

/

The weekly show features in-depth interviews with industry leaders on the tips, tricks, and tactics needed for a successful career in weed.

This week we launched the very first episode of Green Entrepreneur's new podcast, ingeniously titled the Green Entrepreneur podcast.

What to expect

Hosted by Editor-in-Chief Jonathan Small, the potcast takes a deep dive into the business of weed, featuring interviews with entrepreneurs who left their boring old careers behind to crush it in the always exciting, never-predictable canna-business.

You'll hear inspiring origin stories, new insights, and just plain interesting tales from those hauling their pickaxes and tin cans into the Green Rush. On our premiere episode, Al Harrington joins the show to talk about his cannabis company Viola.

Harrington is former NBA forward and current Big3 All-star. For many celebrities with cannabis brands, their involvement in the day-to-day business consists of slapping their name on the label and counting their money. Not Big Al. For him, cannabis isn’t just a paycheck -- it’s a passion. The plant healed his beloved grandmother and transformed his career. Now he’s hoping he can spread the message to his fellow athletes.

On tap, we have Adam Bierman of MedMen, Michael DeAngelo of Harborside, and many many more.

When and how to listen

Green Entrepreneur 's podcast drops each Thursday for your listening pleasure. Make sure to have a notebook handy because there will be a lot of information to write down. You can find the first episode right here.

