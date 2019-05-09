Entrepreneurs / Social Media Marketing

4 Tactics for Discretely Marketing Your Cannabis Brand on Instagram

The anti-cannabis bias on social media platforms is infuriating but you need to calm down and learn to work around them.
Image credit: NurPhoto | Getty Images
Opinions expressed by Green Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Instagram has become one of the most powerful tools for brands to market themselves. Every year the platform continues to expand its user base, making it an even more valuable resource for business.

But Instagram isn’t exactly 420-friendly. Many social media platforms censor cannabis content. Anyone whose canna-biz is on Instagram is well aware of how often pages are disabled. 

The worst part about it is the uncertainty. Banned account holders don't know how to get a page restored, or when Instagram will recover their page, at all. Fortunately, there are procedures you can follow that will help resurrect dismantled pages with everything as you left it.

Here are some tips and tricks to help keep your account from being deactivated along with a few links in case it does happen to you. 

1. Keep your page on private

Keeping your page on private limits your content from reaching the “explore page” on Instagram. When content is flagged by users, Instagram gets notified. So keep your page limited to those who are genuine fans of your brand. That will prevent your page from receiving random complaints. Aside from that, you can individually monitor your new followers as they come in to make sure they are the appropriate age for your product.

2. Don't post consumption videos 

The reality is that videos showing the consumption of cannabis are a sure way to get flagged by Instagram. We recommend saving that content for your website versus social platforms. 

3. Don't sell product directly

Although your captive audience is on Instagram, it’s still illegal to use the platform as a tool for selling the product. Instead, direct all questions away from Instagram DM’s and talk to customers via email.

4. Submit your information

Here are some links we have used to recover Instagram accounts from being disabled in the past. This link is to submit a complaint about a business, product, and/or service page that has been deactivated. This link is for submitting a personal page that’s been disabled. It’s important to diligently submit these forms multiple times a day. Our recent client @namelessgentics_ found success following the submission process.

A few things to have on hand before submitting:

  • Local business license
  • Tax filing
  • Invoice
  • Drivers License 
  • Certificate of Formation
  • Articles of Incorporation
  • Utility bill
  • Proof of domain name registration
  • Order fulfillment documentation
  • Access to the original email account was started with

Good luck!

