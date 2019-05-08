News and Trends / Inside Angle

The New Dosist Store Is As Calming As Its Pens

The pristine flagship in Venice puts the weed in wellness.
The New Dosist Store Is As Calming As Its Pens
Image credit: Angela Menosa
Guest Writer
Writer/Producer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Green Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Venice, California -- the birthplace of bodybuilding, skateboarding, and Snapcat -- has always been a hotbed for new ideas. And that's why the new dosist store on Abbot Kinney fits right in. 

"I couldn't think of a better location in the world for an LA-based brand than Abbot Kinney," says CEO, Gunner Winston. "World-class retail, the creative class that's here, the number of people who come to this street." 

More wellness center than weed shop, the dosist store sits proudly among Abbot Kinney's high-end boutiques and eateries. Concierges greet you at an outdoor, trellised walkway that seems more suited to a Palm Springs spa than a dispensary. A tunnel transitions you from the foot traffic of the busy city street into the serenity of the main space

Designed with a massive assist from Chief Marketing Officer Anne-Marie Dacyshyn, the store's layout is clean and well lit. Whitewashed maple displays showcase the company's signature, precision pens. 

Introduced to the market 2016, the pens deliver a pre-measured 2.25 mg dose then vibrate when you've inhaled just the right amount. They also betray no judgment if you go back for seconds. Dosist pens were named one of TIME Magazine's 25 Best Inventions of 2016, which is pretty impressive considering the honorees included an artificial pancreas. They come in six formulas: Bliss, Sleep, Calm, Relief, Arouse and Passion. 

Dosist has been in California for three years now, and at one point was sold in 250 dispensaries, but Winston has cut back on distribution, favoring customer service over mass consumption. "In retail, there's so much focus on transactions," he says, "but for us, it's really about three things: inspiration, education and engagement. Sales are a distant fourth." 

He points out that while only one in four people who walk into a Chanel store make a purchase, it's dosist's goal "to make sure the other three people have a wonderful experience." 

To that end, Winston has hired staff from diverse professional backgrounds, such as retail, health care, and personal fitness. "We don't have commission goals or targets like that, so the whole narrative changes." 

Winston refers to the employees roaming the store as "guides," who are there to demystify the world of THC and CBD and explain the benefits of their formulations. "People come to us for solutions," he says. "It's about finding solutions to ailments that affect your life. We want to take all of the noise out of the space."


 

Start Your Own Cannabis Business
Featured Book

Start Your Own Cannabis Business

Buy Now
By Javier Hasse
From retailers to growers, producers, and suppliers, there’s a seemingly never-ending list of startup opportunities in this emerging market. In Start Your Own Cannabis Business, marijuana, biotech, and entrepreneurship reporter Javier Hasse introduces forward-thinking entrepreneurs like you to the industry and shares hard-earned tips and success stories from pioneers and visionaries in the marijuana industry.
Learn More

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Cannabis

Joe Rogan Is the Supreme Cannabis Brand Advocate

Entrepreneurs

She Left Wall Street to Build Her Own Cannabis Empire

Internships

Millennials Are Launching Their Cannabis Careers With Summer Internships

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). The table below describes in more detail the data being collected. By giving your consent below, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Cookie Policy.

Name Category
Google Ad Serving, Ad Targeting, Analytics/Measurement, Optimisation
Rubicon Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
Nativo Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
New Relic Analytics/Measurement
Log Entries Analytics/Measurement
Sailthru Content Customization