News and Trends / CBD

Early Research Is Hopeful About CBD and Depression

Scientists in Brazil have found that CBD interacts positively with serotonin receptors in the brain.
Early Research Is Hopeful About CBD and Depression
Image credit: skynesher | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Easy Search. Quality Finds. Your partner and digital portal for the cannabis community.
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Green Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Just one dose of CBD helped mice and rats experience “acute antidepressant effects” due to increased levels of proteins in their brains’ medial prefrontal cortex and hippocampus. In other words, it made the mice feel much less behavioral despair when put through certain tests.

That’s the findings of a study published this year in the journal Molecular Neurobiology by researchers from the University of Sao Paulo in Brazil and Aarhus University Hospital in Denmark. They are using CBD in animal studies as a first step toward eventual human tests.

The researchers wrote, “The main finding of the present study is that CBD induces not only a robust acute, but also sustained, antidepressant-like effect in different species and distinct animal models.”

Related: Is CBD Better Than Big Pharma? Patients Seem to Think So.

Why study CBD for depression?

Why put mice and rats through tests with CBD? Research into CBD’s impact on depression has been driven, in part, by the desire to find alternatives to prescription drugs. While effective in many cases, those who take drugs for depression risk a number of side effects. According to Web MD, some of the common side effects from antidepressant drugs include:

  • Nausea
  • Increased appetite and weight gain
  • Loss of sexual desire
  • Erectile dysfunction
  • Decreased orgasm
  • Fatigue and drowsiness
  • Insomnia
  • Blurred vision
  • Constipation
  • Agitation
  • Irritability
  • Anxiety

That’s a long list. Researchers also noted that “currently available antidepressants have a substantial time lag to induce therapeutic response and a relatively low efficacy. The development of drugs that addresses these limitations is critical to improving public health.”

Related: Move Aside, CBD: New Data Finds THC Is the Real Medicine in Medical Marijuana

Findings of the study.

The study put mice and rats through various tests after receiving a dose of CBD. They included forced swimming tests (FST), which involves placing the animals in a container filled with water. The FST is based on the assumption that animals will make efforts to escape but eventually exhibit immobility that researchers assume reflects behavioral despair. It also exposes animals to stress, which has been shown to contribute to depression.

The FST test and others found that the animals showed less depressed behavior, perhaps due to increased levels of proteins and the neurotransmitter serotonin in the brain. They also found that the effect happened quickly.

Related: CBD Has Gone Mainstream: What's Next?

Previous studies had similar findings.

In 2014, a study led by researchers at the Laboratory of Panic and Respiration at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro acknowledged some of these issues and conducted a study involving mice.

The 2014 study, which also involved mice, went into detail on depression and how it manifests. Researchers wrote that “depressed patients present symptoms such as mood changes, apathy, lack of ability to feel pleasure, increased levels of irritability, prostration, cognitive and psychomotor changes and changes in appetite and sleep regimen.”

They found that CBD interacted in a positive way with the serotonin receptors in the brain. Serotonin is believed to impact a person's emotional state and feelings of well-being or happiness.

Much like the new study, researchers in the 2014 study also found that CBD “exhibited an anti-anxiety and antidepressant effects in animal models.”

Follow dispensaries.com on Instagram to stay up to date on the latest cannabis news.

Start Your Own Cannabis Business
Featured Book

Start Your Own Cannabis Business

Buy Now
By Javier Hasse
From retailers to growers, producers, and suppliers, there’s a seemingly never-ending list of startup opportunities in this emerging market. In Start Your Own Cannabis Business, marijuana, biotech, and entrepreneurship reporter Javier Hasse introduces forward-thinking entrepreneurs like you to the industry and shares hard-earned tips and success stories from pioneers and visionaries in the marijuana industry.
Learn More

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

CBD

Is CBD Better Than Big Pharma? Patients Seem to Think So.

CBD

Pulling the Cork Out of the Processing Bottleneck Slowing the Hemp/CBD Boom

CBD

The Link Between CBD and Sleep

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). The table below describes in more detail the data being collected. By giving your consent below, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Cookie Policy.

Name Category
Google Ad Serving, Ad Targeting, Analytics/Measurement, Optimisation
Rubicon Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
Nativo Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
New Relic Analytics/Measurement
Log Entries Analytics/Measurement
Sailthru Content Customization