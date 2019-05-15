Is There Actually Any CBD in That CBD Oil You Bought?

The legalization of hemp has unleashed some shady operators.

With the recent buzz around the legalization of hemp, the health and beauty market has been flooded with products labeled “CBD.” But look behind this branding and often the product either doesn’t contain CBD or has CBD in such small quantities that any effects will be negligible at best. Given CBD products tend to be on the pricy side, here’s a handy guide to aid in finding those products that can deliver the benefits found in CBD oil and other products applied topically to the skin.

Read the Label

If the product label says “hemp seed oil,” then this particular oil does not contain any CBD. Now hemp seed oil does have some benefits as a moisturizer when applied to the skin similar to say olive oil but that’s about it.

Also, if the label says CBD or hemp oil, or hemp extract without specifying the amount of CBD, then this oil is very likely to contain scant quantitative of CBD at best. Look for CBD oils that have about 10-20mg of CBD per dose (200mg per ounce). A reliable company will have the CoA’s (lab results) available for their products.

Questions to ask before purchasing CBD oil.

Where was the hemp grown? (If you are purchasing CBD oil outside of a dispensary, it’s going to be made using hemp-derived CBD.) Be wary if the manufacturer simply states Asia or Europe, as any craft producer will at least be able to zero in on the geographic region where the cannabis was grown.

Was the hemp grown using organic and sustainable means?

How was the CBD extracted? Veer away from any product that was manufactured by using industrial solvents. Those products will in fact harm the skin. Is the CBD full spectrum? This means the products is made from the whole plant. Yes, full spectrum CBD oils are expensive but they also provide more of the benefits of CBD than a CBD isolate.

Finally, be mindful of marketing ploys. Buzzwords like nano-extracted or phytocannabinoids may sound scientific but that doesn’t mean the CBD oil being advertised actually works. Go behind the buzz and one can find the CBD oil actually worth the bucks.

