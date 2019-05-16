Medterra CBD Signs Pro Golfers as Brand Ambassadors

This is as mainstream as it gets.

In what might be the ultimate proof that CBD is now mainstream, Medterra CBD has launched a major marketing drive with three pro golfers as brand ambassadors and a partnership with Worldwide Golf Shops.

Medterra, which was welcomed onto the shelves of CVS with the past month, has signed US Open Major Champion Lucas Glover, four-time PGA tour winner Charley Hoffman, and Morgan Hoffman as brand ambassadors. In perhaps an equally significant sign that golf is big marketing target for Medterra, the company former Nike Director of Sales, Greg Moore, who has 25 years of golf industry experience to serve as their VP of Sales for the Golf Division.

“Golf really aligns with what we want to do as a company,” said Medterra CBD CEO and co-founder Jay Hartenbach. “There is a lot of benefit to be had for these professional athletes using CBD products for their training and recovery. This market and demographic really aligns well with our products.”

Each of the three new brand ambassadors was already using Medterra products before they signed on with the company. “When we find athletes using the product, unprompted, that is just further validation they are people we want to align with and that they are benefiting from the product and not just looking so some sort of financial arrangement,” Hartenbach said.

The World Anti-Doping Agency removed CBD from its list of banned substances in 2018, but with a stern warning to athletes that THC remains strictly banned. Hoffman, who like all pro golfers is subject to random drug testing, said he chose Medterra products because they carry the U.S. Hemp Authority Certification Seal, which assured him he is at no risk of inadvertently ingesting THC.

“I obviously don’t want any THC in my body,” he said.

While weekend amateurs driving around the links in a golf cart are likelier to hurt themselves in the clubhouse than on the course, the wear-and-tear of competing professional takes on toll. Hoffman said his daily workouts, long practice rounds and being on his feet for six hours on the course leave him with nagging pains in his back and shoulders.

“It’s just wear and tear on your body,” he said, adding there is wide interest in CBD among pro golfers now that WADA has approved its use. “Athletes are interested. We are always looking for a better way. The trainers are having the athletes try it. It’s been the talk of the tour this year.”