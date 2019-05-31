My Queue

Listen: Biggie's Son CJ Wallace Talks About His New Brand Think BIG

He gets his love of weed from his big poppa -- and his business savvy, too.
Listen: Biggie's Son CJ Wallace Talks About His New Brand Think BIG
Image credit: Think BIG
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur
1 min read

Twenty-two years ago, the world got the tragic news that the Notorious B.I.G. was killed. On this week's Green Entrepreneur Podcast, I talk to Biggie’s son, CJ Wallace, who was only 5 months old when his father was murdered in Los Angeles on March 9, 1997.

CJ recently launched a cannabis company in honor of his legendary dad (with his step-father Todd Russaw and entrepreneur Willie Mack). The Frank White Creative Blend is sourced and distributed by Lowell Herb Co in California. A portion of proceeds will be donated to the Prison Arts Project. An organization dedicated to providing arts instruction to incarcerated individuals.

Listen in on my conversation with CJ about his personal experience with cannabis, the events that caused him to get into the business, and Biggie’s influence in his life.

 

