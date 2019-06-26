Illinois Is Now the 11th State to Legalize Adult-Use Marijuana -- $2B Market Projected

The legalization measure contains social equity provisions activists believe could be a national model.

June 26, 2019 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Marijuana Business Daily



Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday signed a recreational marijuana legalization bill into law, paving the way for the creation of a potential $2 billion market with strong business opportunities.

With the signature, Illinois becomes the first state in the country to legalize retail sales through its Legislature and the 11th overall to approve adult use. Pritzker’s signature was considered a fait accompli, since he had pushed legalization and announced his intention to sign the bill as soon as the legislature approved it in late May.

“We’re also creating a $30 million low-interest loan program to create opportunity for entrepreneurs in the communities that deserve it the most (from the war on drugs),” Pritzker tweeted Tuesday. Experts believe Illinois’ social equity program, if successful, could become a blueprint for other MJ programs across the country.

Marijuana Business Daily projects that the Illinois recreational program, which will launch Jan. 1, 2020, could generate up to $2.5 billion a year depending in part on how many tourists buy MJ products. Illinois is the second state in the Midwest to legalize recreational marijuana. Michigan voters passed a referendum last November that legalized recreational marijuana.

The following are key business aspects to the Illinois measure: