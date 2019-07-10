My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Celebrity Endorsement

Jay Z Gets Into the Pot Game

The legendary rapper/entrepreneur got 99 problems but a bud ain't one.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Jay Z Gets Into the Pot Game
Image credit: Brian Ach | Getty Images
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Benzinga

Shawn Carter, better known as the rapper Jay-Z, will be “chief brand strategist” for California cannabis company Caliva, working to boost the benefits of the legalization of cannabis in communities that were hit hardest by the War on Drugs.

Related: 23 Celebrities in the Cannabiz

High Times first reported Tuesday that Jay-Z has agreed to a multi-year partnership with the company and will focus on increasing opportunities resulting from legalization for “citizens returning from incarceration.” The rapper released a 2016 film that called the War on Drugs an “epic fail.”

“With all the potential in the cannabis industry, Caliva’s expertise and ethos make them the best partners for this endeavor,” Jay-Z told High Times. “We want to create something amazing, have fun in the process, do good and bring people along the way.”

Caliva and Jay-Z will work on issues surrounding job training and workforce development in communities heavily hit by drug incarcerations.

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

Celebrity Endorsement

How Berner Built a Cannabis Brand Empire

Celebrity Endorsement

Coming Soon to a Dispensary Near You: Jimmy Buffett's Coral Reefer

Cannabis

Joe Rogan Is the Supreme Cannabis Brand Advocate