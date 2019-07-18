My Queue

CBD

Make Your Mornings Better With This CBD-Infused Coffee

Enjoy the benefits of cannabidiol through your morning cuppa Joe.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

CBD has quickly grown into a multi-million dollar industry, all thanks to anecdotal (and even scientific) evidence that the cannabis compound can help alleviate anxiety and depression, relieve pain, reduce acne, and treat a slew of other health issues. Now industries have been cashing in on the trend and have begun selling CBD-infused products from cosmetics, gummies, tea, soda — and now, coffee.

Thanks to the Buddha Beans CBD-Infused Whole Coffee Beans, you can now enjoy the benefits of cannabidiol through your morning cuppa Joe. The bag is filled to the brim with beans injected with 100 percent organic, non-GMO CBD that was extracted naturally from USA-grown hemp. As for the taste? These organic Mexico single-origin coffee beans offer a smooth, mellow roast with low acidity. They contain delectable notes of dark chocolate, hazelnut, and citrus, making for a delicious start to your day.

Make your mornings more relaxed with the Buddha Beans CBD-Infused Whole Coffee Beans. For a limtied time, grab one of these bags: 

