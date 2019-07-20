Post Malone Launches Shaboink Hemp Pre-Rolls and Announces Partnership With Icon Farms and Sherbinskis

Post Malone, singer and founder of hemp and cannabis brand Shaboink, announced a new product: American-grown hemp pre-rolls.

July 20, 2019 3 min read

This story originally appeared on MJObserver



Global superstar Post Malone, founder of hemp and cannabis brand Shaboink, announced today the launch of American-grown hemp pre-rolls by Shaboink through a strategic partnership with Icon Farms and world-renowned cultivator Mario Guzman, founder of designer cannabis brand Sherbinskis.

“I’m proud to bring natural hemp pre-rolls by Shaboink to market -- it’s a product I personally love and know my fans will too,” said Malone. “Our partners are best in class, and so is this product. The terpene flavors are great, and you can’t beat an all-natural pre-roll.”

Shaboink’s new line of hemp pre-rolls are enhanced with a proprietary terpene flavor profile -- “Posty OG," custom-made for Malone by Guzman -- and are manufactured using only American-grown hemp, plant-derived terpenes and water.

This first-of-its-kind launch and new category is the result of a strategic partnership and manufacturing agreement with Icon Farms, a company focused on combining best manufacturing practices from high-volume tobacco production and clean, American-grown hemp cultivation. Icon Farms brings decades of specialized industry knowledge from its founders’ family-owned, multi-generational tobacco production operations.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Shaboink

“The combination of our inventive product development, operations management, and solid market presence, paired with the loyal fanbase both Shaboink and Sherbinskis command, has created an unprecedented national platform for a new era in American Grown Hemp," explained Jordan Gielchinsky, president of Icon Farms. "We are proud to play a hand in pioneering this ground-breaking opportunity."

In addition to partnering with Shaboink, Icon Farms also worked with Guzman to launch American-grown hemp pre-rolls by Sherbinskis, infused with the cannabis icon’s world-famous “Gelato” terpene blend. Shaboink and Sherbinskis hemp pre-rolls will be sold in individual and dual-branded packs and cartons.

“This is another historic moment for Sherbinskis," said Guzman. "It’s my honor to pioneer the hemp category with Post Malone, Shaboink and Icon Farms. I’ll never forget the moment we all watched Icon’s tobacco machines replaced with hemp and saw the first batch of pre-rolls come off the production line. It was unforgettable and a sign of what’s to come."

Each brand’s respective hemp pre-rolls are available for immediate distribution and retail sales in the United States, sold individually and in co-branded collaboration packs, available through Greenlane, a leading distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories. Greenlane’s customers include over 7,000 independent smoke shops and regional retail chain stores, which collectively operate approximately 11,000 retail locations.

The products are tobacco- and nicotine-free, made with less than 0.3 percent THC and laboratory-tested. They're also free of pesticides, mold, microbiological agents, residual solvents and heavy metals. In an industry category that often uses chemicals and other synthetic additives, Icon Farms's goal to provide natural, plant-based products is echoed in its tagline: “American-Grown Hemp. Plant-Derived Terpenes. Water. Nothing Else.”