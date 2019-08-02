9 Ways to Beat Work Stress and Increase Productivity With CBD

From epilepsy to pain and even sleep, the size of the opportunity in the CBD industry is becoming larger than ever.

August 2, 2019

This story originally appeared on Marijuana Mommy



Cannabidiol (CBD) is an increasingly popular substance that more people are choosing to utilize. Even athletes have turned to cannabis products to treat their bodies after rigorous games and training sessions. From epilepsy to pain and even sleep, the size of the opportunity in the CBD industry is becoming larger than ever. With a the expansion of the Farm Bill legalizing hemp-based CBD products, the use of cannabis in the workplace to combat fatigue and increase productivity is becoming increasingly popular. Whether you’re an employer or employee, understanding how CBD may increase productivity in the workplace can be beneficial.

In this article, we consider nine ways CBD may increase productivity and enhance the work environment.

1. CBD for Anxiety

Anxiety disorders can prevent a person from maintaining a normal life. Ongoing anxiety can lead to numerous health illnesses and can negatively affect an employee’s production. Social anxiety especially is a big issue as it can affect workplace productivity if not properly addressed. The swarm of butterflies in your tummy, palpitations and an often-irrational fear of embarrassment can make it impossible to give presentations and make necessary contributions. Medical marijuana is being used by many to address anxiety issues in many. Additionally, research shows, CBD oil may help mitigate the effects of social anxiety, making it easier for a person to speak in public.

2. Stay Focused and Motivated Using CBD Oil

Staying focused and motivated at work is especially important when work gets monotonous. Stress, anxiety, and depression can all decrease motivation at work. Research suggests that “CBD may attenuate motivational dysfunction through activation of the 5-HT1Areceptor and elevations in eCB tone.” If you’re in a slump and need a motivational boost, CBD oil may be helpful.

3. Improve Sleep

We still don’t completely understand how CBD affects sleep. Some patients reports feeling sleepy after consuming CBD oil, while others report feeling stimulated. Nonetheless, most patients report consuming CBD regularly enhances the quality of their sleep and may improve sleep patterns. Lack of sleep is one of the major problems affecting workplace productivity. Being well-rested means being more relaxed and less prone to stress which can increase productivity.

4. Enhance Mental Clarity

Most people have experienced the mid-workday mental slump; that period where your brain implodes and nothing goes in or out. CBD may help battle this by improving brain function and boosting the neural pathways involved in thought navigation. For some, CBD use results in a clearer thought process and increased productivity.

5. Reduce Pain

Work-related pain is a significant productivity barrier. From back pain during manual labor to neck and wrist pain from working at a computer all day, the workplace is full of hazards. Many people combat pain with CBD. CBD has been deemed an anti-inflammatory. Reduced pain levels allow employees to focus on work.

6. Increase Energy Levels

Where as some patients report CBD oil makes them feel sleepy, others report CBD stimulates them and increases energy levels. Optimal energy levels ensure that your productivity stays up and your workday goes smoothly. Keeping your energy levels up helps ensure you’re productive and not just absentmindedly staring at your computer. Taking small doses of CBD at the beginning and end of your day may keep you energized and motivated. Patients should know how CBD affects them prior to using it before work.

7. Combat Nicotine Addiction

Research has found that CBD may reduce nicotine cravings. Additionally, researchers at the University of Montreal, Canada conducted a review of studies on CBD and found that CBD may also be useful for combating opioid, cocaine and other addictions. Using CBD to combat a nicotine addiction allows employees to take fewer smoke breaks and devote more time to work.

8. Improve Mood

CBD helps to improve mood by boosting your natural cannabinoids which impact your mood and wellbeing. Using CBD oil to enhance your mood, keeps you working at peak levels. The result of an improved mood is increased productivity and a better work environment for everyone.

9. Reduce Stress Damage

Daily stress at work is known to have long-term effects on our bodies and general wellbeing. This effect is known as oxidative stress. CBD has been suggested as a way to prevent chronic inflammation and the chronic illnesses associated with oxidative stress. Reducing chronic inflammation can enhance health and wellness.

Conclusion

CBD has great benefits for the workplace, but patients should keep in mind that CBD is not a benign substance. It’s essential patients determine their own ideal dose as too much CBD can be harmful.

It is also important to understand the policies related to hiring and retention of medical cannabis users. Federal employees and government contractors have been warned against consuming CBD as the FDA maintains it’s illegal.

Before choosing CBD, patients should be aware of the employment risks associated with use. Patients should also be aware of how CBD affects them specifically and of CBD’s side effects before choosing to use it at work.