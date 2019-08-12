My Queue

High Honors

These Are Top 100 Cannabis Companies in the World

Our first annual Green 100 list salutes the cannabis companies making the greatest impact in the industry.
Image credit: Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur
1 min read

Call it Reefer Gladness. Today the editors of Green Entrepreneur unveiled our first-annual “Green 100” list, (plus 21 to Watch) saluting the best cannabis products, services, and events in the market. This also marks the first anniversary of Green Entrepreneurs’ entry into the market. So happy birthday to us!

The Green 100 celebrates a diverse range of companies, from startups such as Wana Brands (inventors of the widely popular cannabis gummy) to Anheuser Busch/In Bev, which is poised to enter the THC-infused beverage market. The list focuses on certain key sectors of the industry including: CDB/Hemp, Conglomerates, Dispensaries, Edibles, Events, Flower, Investment, Oils, Vapes, Tinctures, Professional Services, Seed To Sale, Technology, and Big Business. 

To get the full list, click here. 

