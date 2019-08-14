Cannabiz Countdown: Entrepreneur Names the Top 100 Cannabis Companies (60-Second Video)

Your weekly rundown of the biggest news in the cannabis business, including the first-annual Green 100.

August 14, 2019 1 min read

There once was a pot shop in Nantucket, Bernie Sanders wants to make it legal, and the first-annual Entrepreneur Green 100 is here.

Welcome to the Cannabiz Countdown, your weekly rundown of the biggest news in the cannabis business.

The first legal marijuana shop off the Massachusetts mainland is open for business! The Green Lady Dispensary -- which also cultivates marijuana on the island -- opened Sunday after receiving approval from the state’s Cannabis Control Commission.

Bernie Sanders would legalize marijuana by executive order if elected president, he revealed to Joe Rogan on his podcast. The candidate has long called for an end to the highly destructive “war on drugs.”

The Entrepreneur Green 100 -- our first-annual list saluting the cannabis companies making the biggest impact in the business -- has been revealed! The list focuses on key sectors of the industry including: dispensaries, edibles, CBD, events, flower, investment, oils, vapes and tech.

