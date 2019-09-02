'High Fashion' With A Twist In New York

New York Fashion Week to debut a collaboration between designer Korto Momolu and Women Grow.

The spring/summer 2020 season New York Fashion Week will feature a cannabis-related show for the first time ever.

On Sept. 7, a weed-themed show is hitting the runway, product of a collaboration between bold fashion designer Korto Momolu — featured on the show "Project Runway" — and Women Grow, the largest networking organization for women in the cannabis and hemp industries.

“It is Women Grow’s mission not to cultivate cannabis, but to intentionally cultivate female leadership within the cannabis industry as well,” according to a press release.

Momolu will launch her runway collection featuring prêt-à-porter, or ready-to-wear, clothing items that embody “the power, influence, and strength of female leadership,” the company said. This collection will include a large array of hemp-based designs.

Her-storic

"This is a HERstoric show for us. This is where cannabis meets high fashion on the runway," said Women Grow CEO Chanda Macias.

“There is such a stigma around cannabis and women. We have a unique opportunity that we hope will speak to the world. Women in this industry are professional, stylish and amazing talents."

Momolu designed both athleisure and high-fashion pieces, Macias said.

The designer said she was excited to team with Women Grow for many reasons.

"To sum it up in one phrase: it's 'for women, by women,'" Momolu said. "There is a business element to this in terms of bringing more women into the industry,” said Gia Morón, president of Women Grow.

It’s all about women using their skillsets to get into the cannabis and hemp space, she said.

Hemp Forward

Momolu incorporated hemp and sustainable fabrics in her look at how cannabis fits into the fashion world.

“This show is opening doors for future collaborations with other cannabis and hemp companies,” Morón said.

"Beauty is making huge inroads into the cannabis space; now we will see fashion at every level expanding into cannabis as well."

