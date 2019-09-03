Aster Farms Rises Again From the Ashes

The company's California complex burned down a year ago, but they were able to build themselves back up-thanks to CEO Julia Jacobson

September 3, 2019 2 min read

Brought to you by Green Market Report



As CEO of Aster Farms, Julia Jacobson brings an expertise in entrepreneurship, supply chain management and business development to the Aster team. Her personal interest in cannabis is rooted in her battle with chronic migraines, incorporating the plant with her prescribed routine to mitigate symptoms, balance equilibrium and chart a healthy course. Julia develops Aster’s high-level vision, ensuring the team is two steps ahead as the company scales.

Prior to Aster Farms Julia was co-founder and CEO of NMRKT, an affiliate marketing platform for content providers. She led the company through Techstars and it’s acquisition by XO Group in 2016, where she went on to become the Director of National Revenue Products. Julia’s career began as a buyer for Bloomingdale’s, giving her a solid foundation in retail and supply chain economics. Today, Julia continues to be a mentor to Techstars and to young entrepreneurs in many fields.

Most successful professional accomplishment before cannabis: Having my first company NMRKT acquired by XO Group and getting to watch the technology live on far beyond my time there.

Company Mission: To bring the cleanest, meanest and greenest cannabis to a dispensary near you. Aster Farms is dedicated to sustainable practices and organic inputs only. We value good genetics, clean cultivation and the power of nature and aim to show consumers how cleaner cannabis means a cleaner high.

Company’s most successful achievement: Bouncing back from the Mendocino Complex Fire. Our farm burned down completely and it took a lot of blood, sweat, and tears to push through and get back up and operating. A year ago, we were burning to the ground, today we’re in 35 dispensaries and delivery services all across California.

Has the company raised any capital (yes or no): Yes

If so, how much?: $850,000

Any plans on raising capital in the future? Yes, a Series A next year.

Most important company 5-year goal: To educate consumers about what’s in their cannabis and why clean, sustainable techniques are not only better for you, but produce a cleaner high. We want to help break the stigma and education is the way we plan to do that.