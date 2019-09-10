Women In Green

The Women Who Invented Cannabis Tracking

Ten years ago, the idea of tracking cannabis from seed to sale was an outlandish notion. Then Jessica Billingsley came along.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Women Who Invented Cannabis Tracking
Image credit: Akerna
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur
1 min read

Green Entrepreneur podcast guest, Jessica Billingsley, introduced the first tracking software into the cannabis space. That company MJ Freeway grew massively and recently merged with MTech Acquisition Corp to become a global technology behemoth called Akerna. In this interview, we talk about what her company does and why it’s important, what it’s like being a woman in a male-dominated industry, and what rock climbing has taught her about business.

More from Green Entrepreneur

Green Entrepreneur Newsletter Image
Explore the cannabiz, one of the most dynamic, creative, and innovative industries in the world. Get one year of Green Entrepreneur for $19.99.
Subscribe Now
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

Women In Green

How A Firefighter Sparked A New Career In Cannabis

Women In Green

4 Leadership Lessons From A Female Extraction Expert

Women In Green

How to Vape It Till You Make It