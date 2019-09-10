The Women Who Invented Cannabis Tracking

Ten years ago, the idea of tracking cannabis from seed to sale was an outlandish notion. Then Jessica Billingsley came along.

Green Entrepreneur podcast guest, Jessica Billingsley, introduced the first tracking software into the cannabis space. That company MJ Freeway grew massively and recently merged with MTech Acquisition Corp to become a global technology behemoth called Akerna. In this interview, we talk about what her company does and why it’s important, what it’s like being a woman in a male-dominated industry, and what rock climbing has taught her about business.