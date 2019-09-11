Nominate Your Favorite Budtender for Our Annual Best Budtenders List

Green Entrepreneur is now accepting applications for the 25 Best Budtenders. Do you or some bud you know have what it takes?

September 11, 2019 2 min read

They're the influencers, the gatekeepers, the curators, and the tastemakers. They're budtenders—and it's time they get recognized for the tremendous contribution they make to the cannabis industry.

That's why the editors of Green Entrepreneur have decided to create an annual list recognizing the indispensable but often unheralded stars of the trade. Our mission is to scour legal dispensary floors from sea to shining THC to identify the best in the business. And we need your help nominating them.

Why budtenders?

Step into any legal dispensary, and the budtender is the customer's first interaction with the plant. They're also the first line of defense against all the industry BS. With so many new products flooding the market and making all sorts of promises, how is even the most experienced cannabis consumers supposed to know what's what? The truly knowledgable budtender knows how to listen, educate, and recommend products based on a consumer's needs and experience. Without a budtender as our guide, many of us would be lost.

What we're looking for

We are searching for budtenders who are:

Knowledgeable

Personable

Passionate

Profitable

We want to celebrate budtenders with interesting stories. Budtenders who have different backgrounds and origins. Budtenders who are influential and have the proof to back it up. Basically, the budtenders we'd want to walk us through a dispensary in any given city.

How to apply

We've created a very simple application to fill out online. If you're a budtender or know a budtender who you would like to nominate, fill in the information, add some photos and/or a video and hit the green submit button. But act quickly—we will only be accepting applications through September 2019.

What you get

Aside from bragging rights, finalists to our 25 Best Budtenders list will be featured on our website and in the winter issue of Green Entrepreneur's magazine. One or two lucky finalists will appear on the cover of the magazine, which appears on newsstands all over the country.

