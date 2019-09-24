The Future Of Cannabis Ecommerce? Augmented Reality

Evan Gappleberg, CEO and founder of NexTech AR Solutions, describes how his company is changing cannabis e-commerce.

September 24, 2019 1 min read

This story originally appeared on Cannabis & Tech Today



Cannabis retail, like most industries, is slowly but surely adapting and moving towards ecommerce. The benefits of ecommerce are innumerable, and one company is trying to heighten user experience. We caught up with Evan Gappleberg, CEO and founder of NexTech AR Solutions to discuss what his company is doing to update the online shopping experience.

