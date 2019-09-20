Podcast

Mexico's Former President Vicente Fox Wants to Legalize Pot Everywhere

And he doesn't just want to stop at marijuana.
Image credit: Omar Vega | Getty Images
Vicente Fox was Mexico’s President who from 2000 to 2006. Today, he is an outspoken advocate for cannabis legalization around the world. We had a chance to speak to President Fox at the Cannabis Dealmakers Summit in Dallas about how why went from being a prohibitionist to a supporter, how close Mexico is to full legalization, and what legal Mexican market would mean for Entrepreneurs in America.

