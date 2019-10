Podcast guest David Down of Leafly breaks it down for us.

October 1, 2019 1 min read

A mysterious lung disease linked to vaping has sickened over 500 people in the U.S. and killed 11. What is behind this illness? And what is the cannabis industry doing about it? Recorded at the Hall of Flowers expo in Santa Ana, we’re joined by David Downs, the California bureau chief of Leafly and a long-time cannabis journalist, who has done serious reporting on this story.