Ricky Williams Is the Heisman Healer

October 8, 2019

Live from the Cannabis Dealmakers Summit, ex-NFL star Ricky Williams talks about his entry into the cannabis business. Ricky is co-founder, with his wife Linnea Miron, of Real Wellness, a company that makes all-natural cannabis-infused medicinals. Ricky is also a Heisman Trophy winner and only the 26th player in the history of the NFL to rush for 10,000 yards. Once ridiculed for leaving the league for pot, he is now the one having the last laugh. This is his inspiring story.