These CBD Products Make It Easy To Find the Right One for You

Treat everything from restless nights to joint pain with CBD.

October 10, 2019 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The CBD industry is booming as more and more states legalize products and companies emerge to meet an enormous demand. CBD products have been said to help alleviate anxiety, improve sleep, provide pain relief, and a myriad of other benefits. However, there are plenty of poor-quality products out there so you need to be informed about what you are buying and seek out superior brands.

Common Ground formulates their CBD supplements with full-spectrum hemp extracts that are farmed, extracted, formulated, and packed exclusively in Colorado in proprietary, small-batch formulations which means they are dedicated to quality and authenticity. If you're thinking about trying CBD, check out these products from Common Ground that are now on sale. Of course, remember to consult your doctor and your state's laws before purchasing.

FOCUS 750mg Broad Spectrum CBD Tincture + Peppermint

Sale Price: $71.99 (20% off)

We've all experienced that 3 o'clock crash. Rather than treat it with caffeine or chemical-laden energy drinks, FOCUS allows you to get back on track in an all-natural way. Formulated with organic peppermint extract, this CBD-infused tincture is a delicious way to get that extra boost of clarity you need.

REST 1500mg Full Spectrum CBD Tincture

Sale Price: $111.99 (20% off)

REST was created to help you get a good night's sleep. Enhanced with terpenes that induce rest, relaxation, and calmness, REST provides an all-natural way to eliminate restless nights from your life. Made with full-spectrum CBD tincture, one purchase will last a month.

WAKE 1000mg Full Spectrum CBD Tincture

Sale Price: $95.99 (20% off)

WAKE is made of a simple, clean, and all-natural combination of CBD, MCT oil, and terpenes. Formulated to give your body a boost of everything it needs and nothing it doesn't, WAKE is a great alternative to caffeine in the morning. Or, well, any time you need a little pick me up.

RECOVER 600mg CBD Muscle Recovery Rub

Sale Price: $47.99 (20% off)

Sometimes you go a little too hard at the gym and need some concentrated muscle relief. Most muscle creams are filled with factory-designed chemicals. RECOVER, however, is created using an all-natural ingredient list, amplified by CBD to give you localized, concentrated relief for everything from back and joint pain to headaches.

BALANCE 900mg CBD Capsules

Sale Price: $51.99 (20% off)

BALANCE is a CBD soft gel capsule made with premium, full-spectrum hemp extract and just three natural ingredients. It's a clean, simple way to get your daily CBD fix, take the edge off, and find the balance you need.