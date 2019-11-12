These Are The Best-Selling Pot Brands In The Country

A new report offers a rare look at the biggest brands, categories, and trends in the top legal states.

November 12, 2019 1 min read

This story appears in the October 2019 issue of Green Entrepreneur.

Did you know that among cannabis consumers in Alaska, concentrates are the fastest-growing category, but in California, they can’t get enough of cartridges? Or that in Colorado, they’re making cannabis caramel corn, while in Washington, they’re uncorking cannabis “champagne”?

Neither did we. That’s why we were fascinated by the findings in a new report from LeafLink, a technology company that processes $1 billion in annual wholesale cannabis orders among thousands of brands and retailers. LeafLink has access to a wealth of data on the spending habits of cannabis consumers -- information that can be hard to find unless you spend big bucks on an expensive data analytics provider.

The report, “The United States of Cannabis,” revealed cannabis user behavior and purchasing trends in the top legal states. Here are some findings.

Click Chart to Enlarge