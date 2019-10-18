Podcast

Aphria CEO Weighs In On The Canadian Stock Market

On the Green Entrepreneur podcast, Irwin D. Simon talks about running one the biggest cannabis companies in the world.
Image credit: Michael Allen Howard
Irwin D. Simon runs one of the largest cannabis companies in the world in terms of stock value and just sheer size. Aphria's grow facilities are 2.5 million square feet-- the equivalent of 350 football fields. Green Entrepreneur Editor In Chief Jonathan Small interviewed Simon last month at the CWCBExpo in Los Angeles in front of an audience. They talk about his background running a billion-dollar health food company, how he landed in cannabis, and his take on the over-valuation of cannabis companies on the Canadian stock market.

