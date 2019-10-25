Podcast

How Sagely Naturals CBD Landed in CVS

Kaley Nichol, Co-Founder and COO of Sagely Naturals, joins the Green Entrepreneur podcast to talk about the company's meteoric rise.
Meet Kaley Nichol of Sagely Naturals, a top CBD brand. Their products can be found everywhere from health food store chains to CVS and Nieman Marcus. The company was founded in 2015, long before the CBD craze struck the U.S, with abandon. Kaley talks to us about the origin story of the company, and how they’ve managed to stand out in the crowded CBD space.

