Illegal Burger: The First CBD Restaurant Franchise Opportunity

December 24, 2019 4 min read

Some call it the Green Rush, as many are trying to find the safest and most profitable points of entry into the CBD industry so they don’t miss the boat. That's led to some unique and creative opportunities to do so, with one specifically looking to disrupt the market.

I recently was introduced to an exciting model that just might be perfect for the folks on the sidelines (as well as many of the franchise operators that may already be in the CBD industry).

Illegal Burger is a Denver-based restaurant chain that is known for its killer burgers, healthy food choices and fun bar scene, but the biggest differentiator is the franchise's exclusive line of CBD products that can be added to any of their tasty food and drink items. While burgers steal the show, health-conscious customers will find a variety of appealing options such as quinoa bowls, gluten-free items and black bean veggie burgers.

Jim Nixon, the Founder and CEO, told me how he and his family became associated with the CBD business:

“In 2007, my son, Jordan, was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. To combat the disease, he was given opiates, steroids and Interferon injections. After four years of side effects and suffering, Jordan decided to take control of his life and try a more natural approach by taking CBD oil. After three months of ingesting the CBD, Jordan had an MRI which shocked his doctors when the results revealed a drastic and positive change in his brain lesions. Although we were initially skeptical, since Jordan’s incredible turnaround, our family has become firm believers in the positive, natural healing properties of CBD. We decided to combine our passion for restaurants with our new-found passion for the health benefits of CBD to create a way for consumers to enjoy great food in a unique-themed restaurant and learn more about CBD: the result is Illegal Burger restaurants.”

Illegal Burger’s mission is to help others by recruiting more like-minded entrepreneurs who want to own and operate an Illegal Burger restaurant themselves. Illegal Burger is the very first CBD restaurant franchise, which gives the franchise owner(s) an immediate differentiation in any market.

“Since food is a universal language, we truly feel that our restaurant is one of the best ways to invite people to learn about CBD and how it can positively impact their own lives -- probably in ways they hadn’t even thought about,” said Jim.

The Hemp Farming Act of 2018 was a proposed law to remove hemp (defined as cannabis with less than 0.3 percent of THC) from Schedule I controlled substances, making it an ordinary agricultural commodity. Its provisions were incorporated in the 2018 Farm Bill, which became law on December 20, 2018.

With all Illegal Burger CBD products derived from hemp and containing no THC, there is no intoxicating effect. This allows for only the healthy benefits with no side effects. At Illegal Burger, customers have the option to add CBD to their meal by way of powdered CBD sachets, or they can just come and enjoy great food without the CBD component.

Illegal Burger currently operates five locations throughout Colorado. Some key markets are currently on the development plan: Colorado, Arizona, Texas, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Florida, New Jersey and the Carolina’s. Other markets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Qualified candidates are often individuals or groups that have the business acumen, restaurant experience and adequate infrastructure and financial resources to build and manage successful stores.