Cannabis DNA Fraud Is A Huge Problem. This Company Wants To Solve It.

On this week's podcast, LeafWorks cofounders discuss how they're helping buyers and growers seperate the good weed from the bad.

November 2, 2019 1 min read

How do you know what’s in the cannabis you’re planting? The label may say one thing, but the reality can be quite different. That’s where LeafWorks comes in—a botanical identification company that tests DNA samples of plants so that buyers, sellers, and growers know what they’re getting. Leafworks’ CEO Eleanor Kuntz and CSO Kerin Law join the podcast to talk in laywoman’s terms about male vs. female marijuana, the fraud in the industry, and why understanding what’s in your weed matters.