This Veteran Turned Entrepreneur Used Cannabis To Treat His PTSD. Now He's Giving Back To Other Vets.

James Kim is an army vet and co-founder of Stiiizy a cannabis company and hip weed shop in downtown LA.
Image credit: Stiiizy
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur
2 min read

In honor of Veteran’s Day, army veteran and cannabis entrepreneur James Kim joins the Green Entrepreneur Podcast. James is co-founder and managing director of Stiiizy, a California-based cannabis lifestyle brand. Prior to joining the Green Rush, James served a 13-month tour in Iraq as a member of the Army’s 101st Airborne Division when he was only 18 years old. His positive experience using cannabis to treat his PTSD created a passion to build Stiiizy. 

Now James wants to pledge 20 percent of each camo battery sale beginning November 1 to Battle Brothers Foundation in support of their veterans disability claim programming. The nonprofit organization provides much-needed guidance to veterans transitioning back to civilian life, focusing on personal development, physical and mental well-being and economic stability to help set each veteran on a positive path for success.

  • During November, veterans who visit STIIIZY retail stores and provide a VA identification card or DD214 documentation will receive a limited-edition twill hat with  American Flag patch embroidered while supplies last. 
  • Staff and budtenders at STIIIZY California retail stores will wear special-edition lanyards in support of the campaign.
  • STIIIZY’s commitment to veterans is year-long and includes a 10 percent discount at all STIIIZY stores.

