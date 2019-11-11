This Veteran Turned Entrepreneur Used Cannabis To Treat His PTSD. Now He's Giving Back To Other Vets.
In honor of Veteran’s Day, army veteran and cannabis entrepreneur James Kim joins the Green Entrepreneur Podcast. James is co-founder and managing director of Stiiizy, a California-based cannabis lifestyle brand. Prior to joining the Green Rush, James served a 13-month tour in Iraq as a member of the Army’s 101st Airborne Division when he was only 18 years old. His positive experience using cannabis to treat his PTSD created a passion to build Stiiizy.
Now James wants to pledge 20 percent of each camo battery sale beginning November 1 to Battle Brothers Foundation in support of their veterans disability claim programming. The nonprofit organization provides much-needed guidance to veterans transitioning back to civilian life, focusing on personal development, physical and mental well-being and economic stability to help set each veteran on a positive path for success.
- During November, veterans who visit STIIIZY retail stores and provide a VA identification card or DD214 documentation will receive a limited-edition twill hat with American Flag patch embroidered while supplies last.
- Staff and budtenders at STIIIZY California retail stores will wear special-edition lanyards in support of the campaign.
- STIIIZY’s commitment to veterans is year-long and includes a 10 percent discount at all STIIIZY stores.