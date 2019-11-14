Vape

How Cannabis Vaporizer Firms Can Protect Themselves In The Wake Of Vaping Crisis

In the wake of the vaping crisis, it's important to know how a business can survive.
This story originally appeared on MJBizDaily

The biggest development in the marijuana space this year has been a vaping-related health crisis, in which hundreds of Americans have fallen ill and more than three dozen have died from pulmonary illnesses linked to vaping.

Health officials said that most of the vaped products involved have contained THC.

Victims in Illinois and Wisconsin -- the first states to alert the nation to vaping-related illnesses -- admitted to using marijuana products from the black market, not legally licensed marijuana businesses.

That doesn’t mean, however, that legal marijuana companies are off the hook.

RELATED: CDC Identifies Vitamin E Acetate As Common Factor In Vape-Related Illnesses And Deaths

In fact, it might behoove legal marijuana companies to take preventive measures now to brace for legal action that may be coming and lessen the potential for damage caused by such lawsuits.

For example, a Washington state man filed a lawsuit against six marijuana vape firms for their alleged roles in his lung illness. More lawsuits of that kind are expected.

“There really haven’t been a lot of product-liability claims yet,” said Rachel Gillette, a Denver-based cannabis attorney with Greenspoon Marder. “I say ‘yet’ because they’re bound to be coming.”

RELATED: What Top Cannabis Brands Are Saying About Counterfeit Products

With that in mind, Marijuana Business Magazine spoke with experts in the field about how cannabis business owners can best prepare for potential litigation related to the vaping crisis:

  • Be in compliance with state regulations.
  • Strictly monitor company’s supply chain.
  • Use vendors that follow Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP).

To stay up to date on the latest marijuana-related news make sure to like Marijuana Business Daily on Facebook

