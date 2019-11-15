Inside the Invention of the Dose Dial

On the Green Entrepreneur Podcast, dosist CEO Gunner Winston shares the process behind their new product.

November 15, 2019

Dosist CEO Gunner Winston joins the Green Entrepreneur Podcast with Jonathan Small to offer a behind-the-scenes look at the development of their new product the dose dial. After releasing their innovative dose pen in 2016, the company won plenty of accolades. Three years later they’re hoping to follow-up that success with the first dose-controlled delivery device in the edible category.