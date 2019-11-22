Listen: A Company That Curates Cannabis For Women

Kate Miller of Miss Grass joins the Green Entrepreneur Podcast tomission to take the guesswork out of weed.

Kate Miller is the co-founder and CEO of Miss Grass, an e-commerce shop and magazine with a mission of taking the guesswork out of weed for women. Kate was inspired to start Miss Grass by her stint working at a dispensary in college. But her life after school took her in another direction where she embarked on a decade-long career in Hollywood. So why did Kate leave her high-powered job in entertainment to jump into the Green Rush, and what has she learned along the way?