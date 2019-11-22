Podcast

Listen: A Company That Curates Cannabis For Women

Kate Miller of Miss Grass joins the Green Entrepreneur Podcast tomission to take the guesswork out of weed.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Listen: A Company That Curates Cannabis For Women
Image credit: Courtesy of Miss Grass
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur
1 min read
Kate Miller is the co-founder and CEO of Miss Grass, an e-commerce shop and magazine with a mission of taking the guesswork out of weed for women. Kate was inspired to start Miss Grass by her stint working at a dispensary in college. But her life after school took her in another direction where she embarked on a decade-long career in Hollywood. So why did Kate leave her high-powered job in entertainment to jump into the Green Rush, and what has she learned along the way?

More from Green Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

Podcast

Inside the Invention of the Dose Dial

Podcast

This Veteran Turned Entrepreneur Used Cannabis To Treat His PTSD. Now He's Giving Back To Other Vets.

Podcast

How Sagely Naturals CBD Landed in CVS