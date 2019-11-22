California Cannabis Awards Hand Out Top Honors To Industry Leaders And Brands For 2019

From top dispensary to top brand, and more, the annual awards identify the innovators in the cannabis industry.

November 22, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The California Cannabis Awards, an annual event that recognizes the top companies, entrepreneurs and advocates in the marijuana industry, released its winners for 2019 today. Featuring 18 award categories that range from top brand, to top dispensary, to top activist, among others, the CCA's focus on the various segments that make up the ever-changing industry.

Many of the nominees and winners included recognizable names that have left a major impact on the cannabis industry this year, with the CCAs honoring their influence and advocacy efforts in 2019 and using votes from the public to decide who reigns supreme. You can see the full list of nominees in the video below, and the winners of this year's categories bulleted beneath.

As for the winners of this year's California Cannabis Awards, congratulations to the below for each category, which, again, was voted on by the public.

CBD Product of the Year - Bailey’s CBD Dog Treats

- Bailey’s CBD Dog Treats Breakout Company of the Year - Sherbinskis

- Sherbinskis Innovative Product of the Year - Puffco Peak

- Puffco Peak Cultivator of the Year - Alien Labs

- Alien Labs Distributor of the Year - All Points Distribution

- All Points Distribution Dispensary of the Year - 420 Central

- 420 Central Delivery of the Year - 3B Delivery

- 3B Delivery Accountant of the Year - Thomas Salzillo

- Thomas Salzillo Lawyer of the Year - Allison Margolin

- Allison Margolin Community Organization of the Year - Women Grow

- Women Grow Testing Lab of the Year - Cannasafe

- Cannasafe Technology of the Year - The Weedtube

- The Weedtube Press/Media Outlet of the Year - High Times

- High Times Activist of the Year - Tommy Chong

- Tommy Chong Influencer of the Year - @yola_youtube

- @yola_youtube Brand of the Year - STIIIZY

In addition to the annual winners of the California Cannabis Awards above, the group also acknowledged both Steve DeAngelo and Cheryl Shuman for their advocacy and influence on the cannabis industry, with each being honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

To find out more informaiton about the California Cannabis Awards, head on over to their website, which breaks down the mission of the awards, while also providing details about the two charities the group partnered with in 2019 to shine a light on issues relating to or are affected by cannabis.