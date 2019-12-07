He Spent A Decade In Jail For Growing Weed On His Family Farm. It Could Have Been Anyone.

Johnny Casali of Huckleberry Farms joins the Green Entrepreneur Podcast to talk about transitioning from the underground market to the legal market.

December 7, 2019 1 min read

In 1992 Johnny Casali, a second-generation cannabis farmer in Humboldt County, was arrested by the Feds for growing marijuana and served a sentence of 10 years in jail. Now he is the owner of Huckleberry Hill Farms, a successful fruit and cannabis farm that provides award-winning flower to Flow Kana and Willie's Reserve. This is the tragic but ultimately heartwarming story of how he transitioned from the “traditional” cannabis market to the legal market.