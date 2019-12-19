Cannabusiness

The Hot 25: A Weekly Index Of The Hottest Cannabis Brands, Powered By Pioneer Intelligence

Discover the most influential brands in the cannabis industry with Pioneer Intelligence's marketing analytics platform.
Image credit: Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
Brought to you by Pioneer Intelligence

Introducing The Hot 25, a new weekly editorial feature powered by Pioneer Intelligence highlighting those consumer-facing cannabis brands whose marketing is moving the needle.

Leveraging a rich data set, Pioneer Intelligence benchmarks performance of U.S. based, THC-selling brands across three areas: social media, earned media and brand-owned web properties.

