The Hot 25: A Weekly Index Of The Hottest Cannabis Brands, Powered By Pioneer Intelligence
Discover the most influential brands in the cannabis industry with Pioneer Intelligence's marketing analytics platform.
1 min readBrought to you by Pioneer Intelligence
Introducing The Hot 25, a new weekly editorial feature powered by Pioneer Intelligence highlighting those consumer-facing cannabis brands whose marketing is moving the needle.
Leveraging a rich data set, Pioneer Intelligence benchmarks performance of U.S. based, THC-selling brands across three areas: social media, earned media and brand-owned web properties.
