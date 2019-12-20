How To Become A Cannabis Advocate: NORML And Green Flower Now Offer An Online Course

Here's how to get around cannabis bans that are plaguing local businesses.

Green Flower Media has partnered with cannabis advocacy organization NORML to produce the first-ever Cannabis Advocacy Certificate Program.

Despite cannabis being legal in several states, businesses still face local bans that prohibit the legal sale of cannabis in their county or region. With several in-depth course modules and a set curriculum, this certificate will empower citizens and businesses affected by these local bans to change cannabis policy at a local and state level. This way, citizens can overturn cannabis bans that are plaguing local businesses.

"One of the single greatest challenges facing legal cannabis is getting local government on-board to allow licensed cannabis businesses," Max Simon, CEO and Founder of Green Flower Media, told Benzinga.

"Fortunately, NORML and their local chapters have been successfully influencing local and state policies for decades, which is why we're so thrilled to partner with them to create our new Cannabis Advocacy Certificate. Not only will this release a wave of new well-trained advocates to tackle this issue, but it will be an invaluable tool for cannabis businesses looking to expand into new local markets."

