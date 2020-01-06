CBD Products For Beginners: CBD Oil, Topicals, Edibles & More

Thinking about dabbling in the world of CBD? Here's a high level intro to decide which products might be best for you.

Many first-time CBD users feel slightly overwhelmed when trying to narrow down their product options. That's understandable, as there are numerous products to choose from, and a significant number of factors to consider before making a purchase.

Since your first experience could determine if you are likely to continue using CBD products, we thought it would be helpful to let you know the types of products that are popular with other first-time CBD users -- and offer up a few of the reasons why the selected those products.

What Is CBD?

CBD is the common abbreviation for cannabidiol, a non-intoxicating cannabinoid found in cannabis plants. There are two potential sources of CBD, hemp and marijuana.

How Does CBD Work?

CBD interacts with your Endocannabinoid System (ECS), a network of messengers and receptors that regulates essential functions within your body. CBD mimics the effects of the Endocannabinoid System messengers that are naturally produced in your body, and interacts with your endocannabinoid receptors to keep this essential system functioning efficiently.

The Top 4 CBD Products For Beginners

CBD products generally fall into one of two main categories: ingestibles and topicals. When selecting CBD for the first time, it's essential to find a product you will be comfortable using. Of the many product options, many first-time CBD users often select from one of the following products.

#1 CBD Oil: 500mg Full Spectrum Tincture

A hemp-derived tincture is a blend of hemp extract and a carrier oil. Full spectrum CBD tinctures contain all the plant terpenes, flavonoids, vitamins and minerals found naturally in hemp plants. A full spectrum tincture provides a moderate serving of CBD, ideal for those beginning their journey with hemp-derived products.

Why Full Spectrum Tinctures Are Great For Beginners

The additional cannabinoids in a full spectrum tincture allow the user to experience the fullest extent of CBD's potential. CBD tinctures can be added to beverages, used in recipes or taken orally. Many new CBD users appreciate the simplicity of the sublingual method, holding the tincture under their tongue for 30-90 seconds before swallowing.

CBDistillery's™ 500mg CBD tincture contains 17 mg of CBD per 1mL dropper. This is a relatively low serving of CBD, but high enough to see how CBD affects you while you determine if you might benefit from a higher CBD concentration in the future.

#2 CBD Isolate: CBD Cooking Powder

New CBD users who would like to include CBD into their favorite recipes tend to prefer starting their journey with a CBD isolate. CBD isolate is 99+ percent pure CBD. All the other cannabinoids and plant compounds, including the THC, are removed during extraction and processing. The end product is a tasteless, odorless powder specifically formulated to dissolve easily.

Why It Is Great For Beginners

Cooking powder can be used in small amounts while delivering big results. It can be added to your morning coffee, breakfast smoothies or used to create your own CBD candies and baked goods. Since isolate products contain 0 percent THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), they are popular with CBD users who want to avoid ingesting the trace amounts of THC (0.3 percent or less) that is found in full spectrum products.

#3 CBD Edibles: Gummies

When selecting CBD gummies for the first time, it's important to pay attention to the CBD content. If your gummies contain too little CBD, you may need multiple pieces to get the effect you're looking for.

Why CBD Gummies Are Great For Beginners

Some people say CBD gummies are popular with first time CBD users because they're familiar and delicious. While that could very well be the case, we also know that many CBD users are attracted to gummies for their convenience.

Each flavorful bear contains a pre-measured, consistent serving of CBD. When serving is pre-measured, you never have to worry about filling droppers, messy spills or broken bottles, even while traveling. CBD gummies are easy to take with you when you are on the move.

#4 CBD Topicals: Skin Care Cream

The health of your skin is directly influenced by its ability to discard tired and old skin cells, while generating healthy new cells. Since these functions are regulated by the Endocannabinoid System, many first-time CBD users are interested in the skin-soothing potential of CBD skincare products.

Why Topicals Are Great For Beginners

Topicals are a great introduction to the health and wellness potential of hemp-derived CBD. When selecting a CBD-infused moisturizer, you are investing in a familiar product that many people use in their every day routine.

New CBD users who are looking for a natural skincare product appreciate that topicals are made with skin-friendly ingredients. In addition to a generous amount of CBD, all-natural products contain olive oil, apricot oil, coconut oil, frankincense, lavender and rosemary.

Tips For Choosing Your First CBD Product

While the above are popular CBD products for beginners, there are a few more details to keep in mind before making a final selection for yourself. Consider the value of the following suggestions:

Buy Something You're Already Used To Using You're more likely to have a favorable experience if you stick with a product you are familiar with and that suits your lifestyle. For example, if you are trying to avoid sugar, gummies may not be your best option.

Start With A Low Serving New CBD users should start with a small serving to see how cannabinoids affect them. By starting low and increasing in small increments, you will, ideally, find the smallest amount of CBD you need for the best results. Taking more CBD than you need unnecessarily increases your cost of daily use.

Check For Third-Party Testing It's essential to select products from companies that rely on third-party testing to ensure product potency and purity. If you do not have access to third-party test results, you have no way of verifying that your products are contaminant-free, or as potent as the manufacturer claims.

Ask Your Doctor If you have a medical condition, talk with your doctor before ordering CBD products. CBD may not be ideal for some conditions, and can interact with certain medications. If you're unsure about using CBD, it's always best to consult your physician.

Read Reviews You can tell a lot about a company and their products by reading the reviews and testimonials on their website. You can use these evaluations to gauge product quality and customer service standards. To ensure the comments you are reading are from authentic customers, look for companies that partner with a review verification service.

Embarking on the CBD journey does not need to be intimidating. After all, the products are meant to enhance your quality of life and empower you to take back control over your health and wellness. With a few intentional steps and basic research before diving in, you can (and should) feel empowered to incorporate CBD into your life.