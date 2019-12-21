In A Crowded CBD Beverage Space, Recess Markets The Feeling Not The Ingredient

Ben Witte, founder and CEO of Recess, joins the Green Entreprenuer Podcast to talk about his unique take on the beverage industry.

December 21, 2019 1 min read

Guest Ben Witte is the founder and CEO of Recess, which makes hemp-infused sparkling water beverages. Recess markets itself more on the feeling the drink enables than the actual ingredient of CBD itself—much the way Starbucks markets the drinks, not the caffeine. In a CBD-obsessed world, this is an interesting business decision. We get to the bottom of it.