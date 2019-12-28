Year in Review

The 10 Biggest Cannabis Stories of 2019

A look back at the most-read stories on Green Entrepreneur.
Image credit: Jonathan Small
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The year 2019 will go down as an exciting and tumultuous year in weed. From Vapegate to SuperBowl gate, the national conversation about cannabis got more heated than oil in a cartridge.

But beyond the controversies and the news headlines, there was also a thirst for more education. CBD and hemp were among our most-searched terms, proving a genuine interest in learning more about the basics of cannabis.

But, of course, not publication with the name Green Entrepreneur would be complete without a plethora of useful stories on how to get started in the business, new trends, and advice on how to get a competitive edge. 

Here are our top 10. 

Is Your Vape Cartridge Safe? This Is How To Make Sure
Here's the Medical Cannabis Super Bowl Ad CBS Refused to Run
Move Aside, CBD: New Data Finds THC Is the Real Medicine in Medical Marijuana
CBD Guide: 12 Important Facts You Should Know Right Now
The 7 Most Potent CBD Strains
Hemp vs. Marijuana: Why Can't Cops Tell Them Apart?
How to Get a Job in the Cannabis Industry
7 Facts About Starting a Cannabis Dispensary in 2019

Why Do Edibles Make You So Darn High?

Joe Rogan Is the Supreme Cannabis Brand Advocate

 

