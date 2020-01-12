The Top 5 CBD Gummies on the Market Right Now

From flavor to function, we've got you covered.

January 12, 2020 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Over the last few years, the usage of CBD has continued to increase. In fact, one in seven Americans reported that they use CBD-based products for therapeutic benefits. While there are many different ways that CBD can be ingested, candies and gummies have become some of the most popular products. After all, what’s easier (or tastier) than a chewy, fruity gummy?

Whether you’re looking for a gift for your friend or are interested in CBD gummies for your own benefit, be aware that not all products are made equal. To save time and money, we’ve done all of the important research for you. Keep reading to learn about five of the best CBD gummies on the market right now.

Related: CBD Gummies: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.

This company makes unique, all-natural gummies that are inspired by the beautiful islands of Hawaii. Not only do these CBD gummies taste like a relaxing day on the beach, but the brilliant and bright colors add even more happiness to each bite.

Verma Farms offers some of the most delicious CBD gummy flavors around, including Tropical Cherry and Island Apple. But if there’s one kind of gummy the company is most known for, it’s their CBD Rings. The brand even sells sugar-free versions of its products. Plus, all its gummies are made with USA-grown hemp.

If you’re looking for choice and variety, or are a first-time user, Balance CBD is a brand to consider. The company’s gummy products are available in all sorts of flavors -- including cotton candy and wildberry -- and dosages, as well as shapes and sizes. You can also buy the variety pack for a surprise in each bite.

Balance's gummies can be purchased in 100mg or 250mg doses. The best part? These gummies not only taste good, but they contain no artificial colors, sweeteners or preservatives and are organic, gluten-free, allergen-free and cruelty-free.

Whether you’re looking to try CBD gummies to improve your sleep, have calmer days or improve recovery, Charlotte’s Web is sure to meet all of your wants and needs. These gummies are made with a proprietary blend of cannbinoids, including CBD, CBG, CBC and others phytocompounds that do a mind and body good.

Its Calm gummies, which contain L-theanine and lemon balm, are formulated to help you counter everyday stresses with focus and a sense of calmness. The Sleep variety is made with melatonin to support sound and quality sleep (and consumed in raspberry flavor, it offers just enough sweetness before you head to bed). And their Recovery gummies are crafted with anti-inflammation ingredients such as ginger and turmeric for fast recovery and positive joint strength and health.

As an added bonus, Charlotte’s Web also sells CBD pet chews, so you can relax and enjoy pure calmness with your furry companion.

No one likes to buy products with a laundry list of ingredients. Joy Organics CBD Gummies only contain eight ingredients, all of which you can pronounce and have likely heard of. These gummies are flavored with organic apple juice and sweetened with stevia and organic agave. While they aren’t bursting with flavor, they are simplistic and pure.

Each gummy offers 20mg of premium grade CBD that's manufactured in the USA, and each jar contains 15 gummies, which can last a few weeks if you take a single one per day. But because these gummies are so tasty, I definitely recommend buying a few bottles at a time.

Also, Joy Organics extracts any trace amounts of THC from their CBD oil, as confirmed by multiple third-party lab reports.

Related: The Billion-Dollar Business of CBD (Infographic)

These gummies are a great option for consumers who need a higher dosage of CBD, but don’t want a product that contains THC. Pure Relief Pure Hemp Gummies are made with CBD isolate and offer 30mg of CBD per gummy bear. The suggested dosage is one gummy per day, but you can safely increase the dosage to meet your specific needs.

These soft and chewy bears are available in both daytime and nighttime formulas. The daytime formula is ideal for helping with anxiety and stress, while the nighttime formula is paired with melatonin to help you get a good night's sleep and wake up feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. And Pure Relief Pure Hemp Gummies offer a sweet, fruity flavor that is sure to please even the pickiest of palettes. With these gummies, despite the high CBD dosage, you’ll never experience a bitter or overly earthy taste.

Whether you want to sleep better, heal quicker, or embrace each day without high levels of stress or anxiety, any of these five CBD-gummy brands are sure to help you achieve just that.