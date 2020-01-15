Sales

Illinois Demand For Cannabis Is So High, Recreational Shops Close Due To Shortages

The losses in possible sales due to marijuana product shortages is easily in the millions of dollars, one expert estimated.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Illinois Demand For Cannabis Is So High, Recreational Shops Close Due To Shortages
Image credit: Jonathan Rehg | Getty Images
4 min read
This story originally appeared on Marijuana Business Daily

Illinois cannabis shops have had approximately a week to sell recreational marijuana since the state began allowing it Jan. 1, and demand has proven so extreme that -- despite enjoying about $11 million in early sales -- some retailers have cut off adult-use customers temporarily in order to conserve inventory.

“The demand in Illinois is every bit as large as anyone could have suspected,” said Zachary Zises, owner of Dispensary 33 in north Chicago.

“Now, all these people that have the legal right to buy cannabis cannot do so, and from my perspective, that’s incredibly disappointing.”

RELATEDWhy The MLB's Decision To Remove Marijuana From Its Banned Substances List Matters 

Zises is among a handful of independent marijuana shop owners that have made the difficult decision to stop serving recreational cannabis customers. He estimated that decision has cost him $100,000 per day that he’s had to turn away rec MJ buyers.

His store was closed to adult-use marijuana consumers over this past weekend, and he said he might have to stop selling recreational products more days in coming weeks, depending on his inventory levels.

The main question, Zises said, is when he’ll get a shipment of product to restock his shelves: That should be at least once a week, but lately, wholesalers have shown themselves less reliable.

Marijuana Business Daily

“It literally varies depending on the delivery schedule,” he said. “It’s literally a real-time decision for us, based on daily supplies.

“We are doing our best to buy as much product as we can on the wholesale market, but we’re having tremendous difficulty doing that.”

Pamela Althoff, executive director of the Cannabis Business Association of Illinois (CBAI), said some of the difficulties this month have been a “perfect-storm scenario,” with factors that include:

  • Expanding grow operations that aren’t yet fully built-out.
  • Getting retailers staffed up appropriately.
  • Keeping enough inventory on hand for the state’s registered medical marijuana patients.

One part of the problem, Althoff said, is that for sales purposes, retailers have had to designate all marijuana inventory upon receiving it as either medical or recreational since mid-December -- a fairly new regulation that the industry was informed about only last month.

Trying to balance the appropriate medical inventory levels -- all licensed marijuana shops are required to have at least a 30-day supply for their MMJ patients on hand at all times -- with a guesstimate of how much rec inventory will sell has been one of the burdens of the first week, Althoff said.

Regardless, the losses in possible sales due to product shortages is easily in the millions of dollars, Althoff estimated, just based on the $11 million in adult-use marijuana sales that have already taken place.

“As prepared and as experienced as we are, it’s a highly regulated industry, and we’re going to run into a few speed bumps,” Althoff said.

One retailer that hasn’t had to deal with shortages is vertically integrated PharmaCann, which runs two cultivation centers in addition to its four storefronts, three of which have been selling rec marijuana since Jan. 1.

Jeremy Unruh, PharmaCann’s general counsel and chief compliance officer, said his company has “seen a big uptick” recently in wholesale orders from independent shops such as Zises’ Dispensary 33.

Unruh also estimated that PharmaCann’s three shops have been serving 700-1,100 rec customers per day since the launch.

“These problems were all anticipated,” Unruh said of the hiccups surrounding rec sales in Illinois.

“We knew there were going to be long lines. We knew there were going to be product difficulties … and they’re issues that will abate.”

John Schroyer can be reached at johns@mjbizdaily.com

More from Green Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Demographics

'Microdosing Moms' and 'Divorced Dads' Emerge Among Cannabis Consumers

Marijuana

What You Should Know About the World's First Direct-to-Stoner Marijuana Vending Machine, Man

CBD 101

How To Know What Dosage Of CBD To Take