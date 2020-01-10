Cannabusiness

The Hot 25: The Hottest Cannabis Brands Of The Week (1/6-1/10), Powered By Pioneer Intelligence

Discover the most influential brands in the cannabis industry with Pioneer Intelligence's marketing analytics platform.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Hot 25: The Hottest Cannabis Brands Of The Week (1/6-1/10), Powered By Pioneer Intelligence
Image credit: Kirill Vasikev/EyeEm | Getty Images
1 min read
Brought to you by Pioneer Intelligence

Introducing The Hot 25, a new weekly editorial feature powered by Pioneer Intelligence highlighting those consumer-facing cannabis brands whose marketing is moving the needle.

Leveraging a rich data set, Pioneer Intelligence benchmarks performance of U.S. based, THC-selling brands across three areas: social media, earned media and brand-owned web properties.

RELATED: 5 Things You Should Know Before Starting Up Your Cannabusiness

RELATED: Meet Three Women Who Are Disrupting The Canna-business

To stay up to date on the latest marijuana-related news, make sure to follow Pioneer Intelligence on LinkedIn and Instagram.

More from Green Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Cannabusiness

The Hot 25: The Hottest Cannabis Brands Of The Week (12/30-1/3), Powered By Pioneer Intelligence

Cannabusiness

Colorado Rolling Toward Another Record Year In Cannabis Sales

Cannabusiness

2019's Top U.S. Cannabis Stories: Vape Crisis, Industry Challenges, Landmark Legalization Moves & More