This Father-Son Team Built a Multimillion Dollar Cannabis Business With The Money They Made Selling A Used Dirt Bike
The remarkable story of the Sadler family. Cody and George Sadler sit down with Green Entrepreneur Editor in Chief Jonathan Small to talk about how they built their family weed business, Platinum Vapes, off of the money they made selling a dirt bike. The Southern Cali based father-son team survived police raids, jail time, and hardships but they've still managed to come out on top.