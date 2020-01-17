Podcast

Live Podcast From The CBD Saturday Farmers Market

Listen in as vendors and industry experts share their wisdom on the business of CBD.
Image credit: MysteryShot | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur
Didn't have a chance to make it to the first-ever Saturday CBD market? We got you covered. Green Entrepreneur Editor In Chief Jonathan Small sat down with a number of participants to find out more about their company's origin stories, the challenges they face, and where they see this whole CBD craze going in the future. 

Guests include:

Ryan Beers, Nonnies Nectars

Savannah, Whispr

Catherine Bander, Halsa Botanicals

Jon Bradford, CBDee

Arianna Zadourian, Pure CBD Boutique

Mike Hannegan, 19Forty

Harrison Baum, Daily High Club

Chef Matt Stockard, Chef Matt

